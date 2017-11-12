Bills' Jerry Hughes: Injures shin Sunday
Hughes suffered a shin injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Hughes has been an iron man, having not missed a game since 2011. He continues playing well, with 24 tackles (13 solo) and three sacks this season, but if he's unable to return, Ryan Davis will fulfill Hughes' duties.
