Hughes suffered a shin injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Saints, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

Hughes has been an iron man, having not missed a game since 2011. He continues playing well, with 24 tackles (13 solo) and three sacks this season, but if he's unable to return, Ryan Davis will fulfill Hughes' duties.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories