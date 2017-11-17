Hughes (shin) practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills seem to be leaning toward Hughes playing, though the team's inability to get to the quarterback lately -- just one sack over the last three games -- and the late-afternoon start might have you looking elsewhere for a Week 11 IDP option.

