Hughes was listed as a limited participant Thursday due to a groin injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Thursday is probably the least important of the three main practices for most teams, so we'll see if the veteran can get back out there for a full session Friday. The Bills' defense has been awesome all season, but Hughes -- formerly a sack monster -- has posted underwhelming stats, with just 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season. Hughes almost pulled off a major game-changer when he scored on a botched Baker Mayfield play during Sunday's loss in Cleveland, but the play was correctly determined to be a short forward pass and the Browns went on to win.