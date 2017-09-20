Hughes posted six total tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Panthers.

Hughes has been a good fit for first-year head coach Sean McDermott's new 4-3 defense from the day they instituted it. He posted back-to-back 10-sack seasons for the Bills when the team ran a 4-3 scheme, then struggled -- like a lot of his teammates did -- in Rex Ryan's defense the last two seasons, posting five and six sacks, respectively. Based on the way Hughes has put pressure on the quarterback the first two games, it's looking like he'll end up being a sneaky IDP choice.