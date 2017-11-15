Bills' Jerry Hughes: Misses first practice of week
Hughes, who let Sunday's game early due to a shin injury, was unable to practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
We'll see if the veteran is able to get back out there Thursday or Friday, as coach Sean McDermott has called it a day-to-day injury. The Bills have just one sack over the past three games and a mere 14 on the season, so trying to get a pass rush going without their best pass rusher -- should Hughes have to miss a week -- could prove difficult.
