site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-jerry-hughes-misses-wednesdays-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Jerry Hughes: Misses Wednesday's practice
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 4, 2020
at
4:51 pm ET 1 min read
Hughes (foot) didn't practice Wednesday.
Hughes has been playing through this injury, so it's no surprise that the team is managing the veteran defensive end's practice reps. Considering Hughes hasn't missed a game since 2011, he's likely to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks despite the lack of practice participation.
More News
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read