Bills' Jerry Hughes: Notches third sack of season
Hughes racked up three solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble Sunday against the Falcons.
Hughes forced a fumble that was then picked up by Tre'Davious White and returned 52 yards for a touchdown. The 29-year-old's performance proved vital in the six-point win, and his 73 percent of defensive snaps bodes well for long-term success. The Bills have a favorable matchup against a porous Bengals' offensive line in Week 5, so Hughes could be due for a big week.
