Bills' Jerry Hughes: Practicing Monday
Hughes (wrist) was cleared to practice Monday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Hughes has been battling the wrist issue for a couple weeks and sported a non-contact jersey at practice last week, but he wasn't listed among the Bills' non-participants Monday. The 31-year-old is primed for another season as Buffalo's starting defensive end after a seven-sack campaign in 2018.
