Bills' Jerry Hughes: Ready to rock
Hughes (groin) does not carry an injury tag for Sunday's tilt against the Broncos.
Hughes practiced in full Friday after having logged back-to-back absences to begin the week. The starting defensive end appears fully recovered from his groin injury, putting him on track to handle his usual workload against Denver on Sunday.
