site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-jerry-hughes-resumes-practicing-fully | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Jerry Hughes: Resumes practicing fully
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 5, 2020
at
7:47 pm ET 1 min read
Hughes (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Hughes couldn't practice Wednesday, but he's now shed any concerns about his Week 9 availability. Barring any setbacks, Hughes is set to draw his usual start at defensive end against Seattle on Sunday.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read