Bills' Jerry Hughes: Returns to practice
Hughes, who left Sunday's game with a shin injury, practiced on a limited basis Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "He did good. He moved well, better than I originally thought going into practice, so it's a good sign," coach Sean McDermott said.
It sounds like the Bills might have their best pass rusher on hand this week against the Chargers, something they'll need after being completely stomped the last two games.
