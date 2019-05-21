Bills' Jerry Hughes: Signs two-year extension
Hughes is signing a two-year extension that includes $19.5 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The deal is worth up to $23 million and keeps Hughes under contract with Buffalo through 2021. The 30-year-old defensive end hasn't topped seven sacks since 2014, but he has a seven-year streak playing all 16 games while piling up 32 or more tackles and 10 or more quarterback hits. Hughes is locked in as a starter under coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
