Hughes (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
Hughes is being rested for the season finale, as the Bills have locked up home-field advantage for the first round of playfofs. The veteran defensive end will finish the 2020 regular season with 29 tackles (19 solo), 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a pick-six. Mario Addison is also a healthy scratch. Trent Murphy and A.J. Epenesa are slated for increased roles Sunday.
More News
-
Bills' Jerry Hughes: Logs full practice•
-
Bills' Jerry Hughes: Limited for first official session•
-
Bills' Jerry Hughes: Resumes practicing fully•
-
Bills' Jerry Hughes: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Bills' Jerry Hughes: Suiting up against Patriots•
-
Bills' Jerry Hughes: Questionable despite full practice•