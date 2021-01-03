Hughes (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.

Hughes is being rested for the season finale, as the Bills have locked up home-field advantage for the first round of playfofs. The veteran defensive end will finish the 2020 regular season with 29 tackles (19 solo), 4.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a pick-six. Mario Addison is also a healthy scratch. Trent Murphy and A.J. Epenesa are slated for increased roles Sunday.

