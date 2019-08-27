Bills' Jerry Hughes: Sports non-contact jersey
Hughes (wrist) is wearing a non-contact jersey at Tuesday's practice, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Hughes continues to practice on a limited basis due to a wrist injury. The veteran defensive end stands to operate as one of Buffalo's sack leaders when healthy, though a timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed.
