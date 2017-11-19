Bills' Jerry Hughes: Suiting up Sunday
Hughes (shin) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Hughes avoided missing his first game since the 2011 season, and he'll slot back into his top defensive end role. However, Philip Rivers has been a tough man to sack this season, ranking third in the league in sack percentage (3.29 percent). Hughes hasn't had a sack in five weeks either, making him an unfavorable IDP option in Week 11.
