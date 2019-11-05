Play

Hughes recorded three tackles (one solo) and one sack during Sunday's 24-9 win over the Bills.

Hughes put a notch in the sack column for the first time since Week 1 as he successfully brought down rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins. He's primed for a favorable matchup against the Browns in Week 10.

