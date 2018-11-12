Hughes recorded four tackles (two solo), including a sack, and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Hughes had gone three weeks without a sack after starting the season off strong. He's now up to 5.5 sacks on the year, putting him well on pace for his best season since 2014. He and the Bills will look to maintain momentum against the Jaguars in Week 11.

