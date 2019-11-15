Hughes (groin) did not practice Friday following a limited session Thursday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Miami, the Bills' official site reports.

Hughes has been in the league long enough where he'd have no trouble with the game plan even without practicing much all week, but the lack of any participation Friday is a concern. If he can't go for the divisional contest, Shaq Lawson, Trent Murphy and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander would collectively take on more of the pass-rushing duties.