Andreessen tallied eight tackles (five solo) during the Bills' 40-14 win over the Jets on Sunday.

The undrafted free agent out of Buffalo had mostly played on special teams through his first 11 games of the regular season. However, he got an extended run Sunday as the Bills found themselves up by 40 points in the fourth quarter. Andreessen took advantage of the additional reps by logging a career-best eight combined tackles, and he ended up leading the Bills in that category. With the Bills locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC, Andreessen could be in line for even more defensive snaps against the Patriots in Week 18.