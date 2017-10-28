Bills' Joe Banyard: Re-signs with Bills
The Bills re-signed Banyard on Saturday, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.
Banyard has been released by the team twice this season, but will join them once again entering Week 8. The journeyman is now the fourth running back on the depth chart, so his primary role will presumably involve special teams.
