Bills' Joe Webb: Handling No. 2 role in Week 15
Webb will serve as the backup to Tyrod Taylor (knee) in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Webb was the backup during the Bills' snow-filled overtime win over the Colts a week earlier, though he served as the understudy to Nathan Peterman for that contest after Taylor was ruled out. Peterman exited early with a concussion the victory, pressing Webb into regular-season action at quarterback for the first time since the 2011 season. Peterman remains in the concussion protocol and won't play this week, but once both he and Taylor are healthy again, Webb will fade back to the No. 3 role.
