Webb (ankle) is active for Sunday's Wildcard game against the Jaguars, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Webb dealt with an ankle injury throughout the week, leading to his questionable tag entering Sunday's game. Though he's active, he's unlikely to see any game action unless both Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman were to go down with injury.

