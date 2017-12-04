Webb rushed three times for 27 yards and threw an incomplete pass in Buffalo's loss to New England on Sunday as the Bills sprinkled in some wildcat looks into their struggling offense.

The pass surprised the Patriots and if Webb didn't overthrow Travaris Cadet it would have been one of the more creative touchdowns of the weekend. While it's pretty impossible to use Webb to gain a fantasy edge, the development could at least open up the Buffalo offense a bit if the Bills start using the wildcat look until someone shuts it down. The Patriots, who have been fantastic defensively lately, had a tough time with it.