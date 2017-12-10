Bills' Joe Webb: Throws for 35 yards in emergency duty
Webb went 2-for-6 for 35 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts. He also rushed five times for 27 yards.
Webb was forced into duty after Nathan Peterman, who had drawn the Week 14 start in place of Tyrod Taylor (knee), was forced from the contest with a head injury. The versatile veteran unsurprisingly saw his pass attempts kept to a minimum, as the game was played in a persistent blizzard and the Bills had little trouble making significant gains in the running game throughout the afternoon. With Buffalo's top two signal callers now injured, it remains to be seen if Webb will be called upon to helm the offense in a Week 15 divisional clash against the Dolphins. However, given that Taylor will have another week to recover, it's also quite conceivable that he could be healthy enough to suit up by the time next Sunday rolls around.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...