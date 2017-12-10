Webb went 2-for-6 for 35 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 13-7 overtime win over the Colts. He also rushed five times for 27 yards.

Webb was forced into duty after Nathan Peterman, who had drawn the Week 14 start in place of Tyrod Taylor (knee), was forced from the contest with a head injury. The versatile veteran unsurprisingly saw his pass attempts kept to a minimum, as the game was played in a persistent blizzard and the Bills had little trouble making significant gains in the running game throughout the afternoon. With Buffalo's top two signal callers now injured, it remains to be seen if Webb will be called upon to helm the offense in a Week 15 divisional clash against the Dolphins. However, given that Taylor will have another week to recover, it's also quite conceivable that he could be healthy enough to suit up by the time next Sunday rolls around.