Bosa (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Steelers.

Bosa appears to have sustained a hamstring injury in the second half of the game, and his status for the rest of the night is now in question. Prior to his departure, the defensive end most notably secured a strip sack of Aaron Rodgers on the first play of the third quarter, a fumble which was returned for a touchdown by cornerback Christian Benford.