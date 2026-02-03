Bosa recorded 29 total tackles (17 solo), including 5.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and two passes defensed across 15 regular-season games in 2025.

The 30-year-old defensive end from Ohio State was one of the Bills' best defenders during his first season in Buffalo, leading the team with nine tackles for loss while ranking second in sacks. Bosa also paced the NFL with a whopping five forced fumbles, including four over the first four games of the regular season. Having signed a one-year deal with the Bills last offseason, he's now set to hit unrestricted free agency. Expect Bosa to draw interest from teams seeking edge-rush help ahead of the 2026 campaign.