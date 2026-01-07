Bosa (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice report.

Bosa sat out the Bills' Week 18 win over the Jets with most of the other defensive starters. The fully rested veteran defensive end should be set to suit up for Sunday's playoff game against the Jaguars, barring any setbacks. Bosa had five sacks and five forced fumbles over 15 games this year and will likely have a huge impact on the Bills' defense in an elimination game.