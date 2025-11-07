Bosa (wrist) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

After not practicing Wednesday and only logging a limited session Thursday, Bosa was a full practice participant Friday. The 30-year-old defensive end played 44 defensive snaps during the Bills' Week 9 victory over the Chiefs, recording three tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks. Cleared of injury designation, the starting end will suit up for a key divisional matchup Sunday as he looks to sack quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the first time this season.