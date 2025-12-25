Bosa (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's walkthrough practice.

A hamstring injury prevented Bosa from playing against the Bengals in Week 14, but the veteran pass rusher has managed to play through the issue in each of the Bills' last two games. He should be able to suit up against the Eagles on Sunday, but his practice participation Friday will determine whether he enters Week 17 with an injury designation. Bosa has logged 27 tackles (16 solo), including 5.0 sacks, two pass defenses and five forced fumbles through 14 regular-season games.