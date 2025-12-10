Bosa (hamstring) will be listed as limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa sat out Buffalo's Week 14 win over the Bengals due to a hamstring injury. He didn't practice in any capacity leading up to that absence, so Bosa's limited listing Wednesday is an encouraging sign, though it remains to be seen what his participation level will be when the Bills hold an actual practice Thursday in preparation for Sunday's showdown with the Patriots.