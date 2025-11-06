Bosa (wrist) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Bosa did not practice Wednesday, so it's encouraging to see him now upgrade to limited reps. If the veteran defensive end is able to practice in full Friday, he could avoid an injury designation entirely for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. He played a sizeable 44 defensive snaps during Buffalo's win over the Chiefs in Week 9, recording three tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks.