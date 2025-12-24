Bosa (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

The 30-year-old played through a hamstring issue in the Bills' Week 16 win over the Browns, so Wednesday's DNP is likely precautionary. Bosa is an integral part of Buffalo's defensive line, recording 27 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and two passes defensed over 14 appearances this season. He likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for the Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.