Bosa (hamstring) was not seen practicing Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury he suffered in the Bills' 26-7 win over the Steelers last Sunday. Another absence means the edge rusher has just one more chance to practice before likely being ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Bengals. The defensive end forced his seventh fumble of the year, a Bills single-season record, last week before his exit. If Bosa is sidelined for Week 14, A.J. Epenesa will likely have to take on a larger snap share for the Bills' defensive line.