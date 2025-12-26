Bosa (hamstring) has been cleared to play Sunday against Philadelphia.

Bosa has been dealing with a hamstring issue since late November, but after missing Week 14 against Cincinnati he was able to suit up in each of Buffalo's past two games. The veteran pass rusher will again take the field this Sunday as the Bills remain in the hunt for the top spot in the AFC East. Bosa has 5.0 sacks through 11 contests in his first season with the Buffalo.