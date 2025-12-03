Bosa won't practice Wednesday and is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

The 30-year-old played a season-low 24 defensive snaps and likely sustained a hamstring injury in Buffalo's Week 13 win over the Steelers. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that Bosa could be out anywhere from 1-to-5 weeks, but the team is hoping he returns sooner rather than later, per Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site. With Bosa likely sidelined for the Week 14 matchup against the Bills, A.J. Epenesa is expected to play a larger role on Buffalo's defensive line.