Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Bosa (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Bosa has managed a hamstring injury since late November but suited up for each of Buffalo's last three games. That said, with the Bills no longer having a path too the AFC East title, the team could elect to rest key starters in order to prioritize their health for the postseason. Across 15 regular-season appearances so far, Bosa has racked up 29 tackles (17 solo), including 5.0 sacks, plus five forced fumbles and two passes defensed.