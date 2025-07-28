Bosa told reporters after Monday's practice that he has "moved on" from a calf injury that he sustained during a workout in late May, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Bosa has appeared in just 28 regular-season games over the past three years due to injury, with his calf issue being his latest setback. However, the veteran edge rusher is participating in training camp practices and will have the opportunity to build chemistry with the rest of the Bills' defensive front. Bosa's calf injury will be closely monitored during training camp, with the goal for him to be fully healthy for the Bills' regular-season opener against the Ravens on Sept. 7.