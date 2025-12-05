Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday that Bosa (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

The 30-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in the Week 13 win over the Steelers and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise that he'll be held out Sunday. Bosa is an integral part of the Bills' pass rush, recording 26 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, and five forced fumbles over 12 games this season. While he's out in Week 14, Javon Solomon will likely start on Buffalo's defensive line.