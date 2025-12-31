Bosa (hamstring) will not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Bosa has played through a hamstring injury since late November, so Wednesday's DNP is likely precautionary. The 30-year-old from Ohio State has appeared in 15 games this season, recording 29 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and two passes defensed. He likely needs to upgrade to limited practice Thursday or Friday in order to play in Sunday's matchup against the Jets. However, the Bills may rest some of their starters with the AFC East title now out of reach.