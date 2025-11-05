Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Bosa (wrist) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Despite playing 44 defensive snaps and recording three total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in Buffalo's Week 9 win over the Chiefs, the veteran defensive lineman appears to have sustained a wrist injury. Bosa's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the clearest indication on whether he can suit up for the Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday.