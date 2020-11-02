Brown failed to reel in his only target during Sunday's win over the Patriots.

While it was a big team win for the Bills, they simply can't seem to get Brown going this season between injuries and poor outings. It's become clear that even when he plays, he not 100 percent, while the offense -- one where he was such a key component last season -- now centers around Stefon Diggs. Perhaps Brown is a good buy-low candidate as opponents would seem likely to shade toward Diggs moving forward, but for now Brown's 14-194-2 line between five games and two DNPs makes him a risky proposition. Perhaps he'll get better results as he gets further removed from his knee issues.