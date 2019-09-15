Brown caught seven of eight targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Giants.

Brown failed to get free deep -- his longest catch went for 17 yards -- but he was heavily involved in the offense throughout and led the team in targets and catches while coming up 11 yards short of Cole Beasley's team-leading total. Quarterback Josh Allen has improved as a passer in Year 2, having topped 250 yards in each of this season's first two games after failing to reach that mark last season, and Brown stands to be the biggest beneficiary of that improvement after latching on with the Bills in free agency.