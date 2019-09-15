Bills' John Brown: Another seven-catch effort
Brown caught seven of eight targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Giants.
Brown failed to get free deep -- his longest catch went for 17 yards -- but he was heavily involved in the offense throughout and led the team in targets and catches while coming up 11 yards short of Cole Beasley's team-leading total. Quarterback Josh Allen has improved as a passer in Year 2, having topped 250 yards in each of this season's first two games after failing to reach that mark last season, and Brown stands to be the biggest beneficiary of that improvement after latching on with the Bills in free agency.
More News
-
Bills' John Brown: Catches winning TD in fourth•
-
Bills' John Brown: One catch in preseason opener•
-
Bills' John Brown: Gets heavy work with first unit•
-
Ravens' John Brown: Gets three-year deal from Bills•
-
Ravens' John Brown: Considering staying in Baltimore•
-
Ravens' John Brown: Poor fit with Lamar Jackson•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...