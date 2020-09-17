site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' John Brown: Back at practice
Brown (foot) returned to practice Thursday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
It remains to be seen of Brown is listed as a limited or full participant, but his presence at practice Thursday has him trending in the right direction for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
