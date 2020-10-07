Brown missed Wednesday's practice session due to a calf issue, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Brown was forced out of the Week 3 contest with a calf injury, but he upramped his practice last week and played the whole game against the Raiders, narrowly missing a score. While the complete absence isn't great news, it's possible coach Sean McDermott is just resting his veteran receiver as the coach is apt to do with certain experienced players each Wednesday. We'll check back in on Brown on Thursday.