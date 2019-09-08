Brown caught seven of 10 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Jets.

Brown was a downfield difference-maker all game, and his 38-yard touchdown with three minutes left completed Buffalo's comeback from a 16-0 deficit. Quarterback Josh Allen has a cannon for an arm, so Brown's field-stretching ability should come into play often this season. Brown looks like the new top target in Buffalo, but whether Allen can consistently deliver an accurate ball to Brown is another matter.