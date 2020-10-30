Brown (knee) practiced fully for the third straight day Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Brown's status was never really in question, but we also know he's been battling the knee issue for a while now, so it's promising the wideout practiced fully for three straight days this week. Brown is set to resume his role as a starter with Stefon Diggs, a role that could prove sneaky fruitful this week if the Patriots use ace cornerback Stephon Gilmore (questionable, knee) as a shadow to Diggs.