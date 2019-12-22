Bills' John Brown: Connects for long touchdown

Brown hauled in only one of his four targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 16 loss to the Patriots. He also added one rush for three yards.

Brown failed to record multiple receptions in a game for the first time this season. However, he made his one catch worthwhile, beating Stephon Gilmore deep for a 53-yard touchdown halfway through the third quarter. Having already set career-best marks in receptions and receiving yards, Brown will look to end the 2019 regular season on a positive note against the Jets in Week 17.