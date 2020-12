Brown (ankle), who remains on IR, is eligible to return to action Week 16, so long as the Bills add him to their active roster by 4 p.m. ET on Monday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

If so, he'd be available to suit up for Monday night's game against the Patriots. With that in mind, Capaccio suggests that the team's release of wideout Jake Kumerow on Thursday "may be a precursor to creating a roster spot" for Brown, who last saw game action Week 10.