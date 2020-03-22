Bills' John Brown: Crowded house?

Brown will work with Stephon Diggs as the starting wideout tandem after the Bills traded away a large haul of draft picks to acquire the former Minnesota receiver this week.

While in theory Diggs could draw much attention away from the speedy Brown, who served as the team's clear-cut No. 1 receiver last season, Diggs is certain to get a large number of looks himself. To a lessor extent, Cole Beasley, running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dawson Knox also need to get the ball. For a team that prefers to run the ball more than most, it may end up being tough for Brown to replicate his 72-1,060-6 line from 2019. We don't see a significant drop-off coming, but much of Brown's value last season came from week-to-week consistency. That could change now that there may be weeks where Diggs steals the show.