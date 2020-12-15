The Bills designated Brown (ankle) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Bills' upcoming game Saturday in Denver will coincide exactly with three weeks on IR for Brown, so the team may be anticipating activating him from the list for that contest. In any case, he'll now join his teammates for drills with the aim to return this weekend. When on the field this season, Brown has averaged 8.0 YPT and 13.3 yards per catch while scoring two touchdowns on his 48 targets across eight appearances.